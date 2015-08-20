Taiwan July export orders fall 5 pct y/y, worse than expected

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders for July, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.

The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Export orders (y/y pct) -5.0 -4.5 -5.8 Export orders from China -14.1 -11.5 Export orders from U.S. +10.9 +5.8 Export orders from Europe -3.3 -7.7 Export orders from Japan -8.8 -6.0

* revised figure

