FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Taiwan July export orders fall 5 pct y/y, worse than expected
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 20, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Taiwan July export orders fall 5 pct y/y, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to attach to alerts)

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders for July, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.

The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Export orders (y/y pct) -5.0 -4.5 -5.8 Export orders from China -14.1 -11.5 Export orders from U.S. +10.9 +5.8 Export orders from Europe -3.3 -7.7 Export orders from Japan -8.8 -6.0

* revised figure

The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.