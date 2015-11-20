FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Taiwan export orders fall for 7th month, weak demand from Japan, China
November 20, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Taiwan export orders fall for 7th month, weak demand from Japan, China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment in fourth graph; Q3 current account in
last graphs)
    By J.R. Wu and Faith Hung
    TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders contracted
for a seventh consecutive month in October, with orders to near
neighbours China and Japan sharply down on year ago levels.
    Orders fell 5.3 percent year on year in October, better than
the 5.82 percent slide predicted in a Reuters poll. Orders
declined 4.5 percent in September.
    "Demand for iPhone 6S components contributed to export
orders for a second month in October, sending the value of
information and telecommunication orders to a record level,"
said Kevin Wang, an analyst of Taishin Securities Investment
Advisory in Taipei.   
    Orders from China in October were down 10.6 percent from a
year earlier, and 24 percent down from Japan. Orders from Europe
were down 2.1 percent, but orders from the United States were
5.6 percent up.
    Among major sectors, orders for electronics goods fell 4 
percent.     
    Taiwan's economics ministry said the increase in information
communication orders, which jumped 11 percent year on year, was
bolstered by a major smartphone brand, without specifying which
one.
    The latest orders number will give the trade-reliant economy
some encouragement going into the final quarter, when the
year-end shopping would usually pick up. 
    Taiwan's export orders are seen as a leading indicator of
demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, as they
typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
     Many Taiwanese tech companies supply components that make
up Apple gadgets, including contract electronics maker Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co and camera lenses module maker
Largan Precision Co. 
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's
largest contract chip maker and an Apple supplier, told Reuters
on Thursday it aims to boost capital expenditure next year.
    "We won't be conservative," the company's co-chief
executive, C.C. Wei, said.      
            
    DOWNSIDE RISKS
    Looking ahead, the economics ministry warned the outlook for
the global economy was unclear.  
     "There are still a lot of uncertainties. The downside risks
(for the global economy) could still increase," said Yang
Kuei-hsien, deputy director of statistics department.  
     Taiwan still faces the prospect that its economy contracted
in the third quarter.
     Earlier this month, Taiwan reported actual exports shrank
11 percent in October from a year earlier. It was the ninth
month running to show a fall.
    Separately, Taiwan's third-quarter current account surplus
rose to $19.67 billion from $15.16 billion in the year-ago
period, the central bank said.
     The balance of payment surplus also jumped to $5.69 billion
from $4.18 billion during the same period, the central bank
added, with exports down 13.8 pct and imports falling 21.4
percent.

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
