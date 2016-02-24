UPDATE 1-Taiwan Jan export orders slump most in 3 years as global demand falters

* Export orders shrink most since early 2013

* Feb orders seen down vs Jan, Q1 likely to fall y/y -ministry

* Trade-reliant Asian economies likely set for bleak Q1

* Taiwan orders from U.S. -9.5 pct; from China -11.9 pct

* Orders from Europe -18.0 pct; from Japan -24.2 pct

By J.R. Wu and Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in January shrank the most in three years, as evidence mounts that Asia may be facing an export collapse in the first quarter.

The 12.4 percent year-on-year slump in orders reported on Wednesday was the steepest since February 2013 and much worse than the 9.8 percent fall seen by economists in a Reuters poll.

Orders from all of Taiwan’s major markets - China, the United States, Europe and Japan -- fell at double-digit rates or close to it, suggesting a further contraction in exports and the island’s industrial output in the next few months.

“The order data was worse than expected, further evidence that global demand remains weak. We see that as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to delay rate hikes this year, while China is shifting its focus from exports to boosting domestic demand,” said Hsu Kuo-an, an analyst with Capital Securities in Taipei.

Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia have all reported sharper-than-expected declines in shipments in January, painting a bleak picture for regional growth and global trade early in the new year.

And there are scant signs trade may be bottoming out.

A private business survey this week showed Japan’s new export orders contracted at the fastest pace in three years in February, slamming the brakes on growth in its manufacturing sector and raising fears of a return to recession.

“In light of growing downside risks to what is already a tempered growth outlook, we expect further interest rate cuts from many of the region’s central banks, including in China, Indonesia, India, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan (which introduced negative interest rates in January),” Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC, said in a note last week.

“Fiscal policy will also have to play a bigger role, especially in China, where authorities need to come up with a convincing package ... in order to shore up private sector confidence in growth and reform.”

Taiwan’s orders -- which are seen an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology products in particular -- have slumped for 10 months in a row.

Double-digit declines were seen for all types of key products in January except electronics, which fell nearly 8 percent. Taiwan is an important hub in the global supply-chain for tech giants such as Apple Inc.

The value of February’s export orders will be less than January’s and orders for the first quarter are likely to contract from a year ago, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement along with the data.

To be sure, economic trends in much of Asia can be distorted early in the year by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holidays, during which many businesses typically scale back operations or close for a week or two. This year the new year began on Feb. 8.

But the slump in Asian trade has been prolonged -- Taiwan’s export orders fell the most in six years in 2015 -- pointing not only to the deepening regional downdraft from China’s slowing economy but possibly deeper global malaise.

Last week, the Taiwan government downgraded its outlook for the economy, which is now expected to expand just 1.47 percent this year, after growing at its weakest in six years in 2015.

It predicted exports could shrink 2.8 percent this year.