Taiwan April export orders fall for 13th month, drop more than expected

TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology products in particular. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y pct) -11.1 -4.3 -4.7 Export orders from China -10.9 -7.5 Export orders from U.S. -11.4 -2.2 Export orders from Europe -15.0 -4.1 Export orders from Japan -25.3 -26 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung and Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)