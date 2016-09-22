UPDATE 2-Taiwan's August export orders rebound, Sept seen stronger

* August orders rise for first time in 17 months

* September orders seen up vs August - govt official

* Increase seen in China, U.S., Europe orders

* Central bank may keep rates steady next week - economists (Adds economists quotes, other comments)

By Liang-Sa Loh and J.R. Wu

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders rose for the first time in 17 months in August, boosted by Apple Inc's iPhone 7 and other hi-tech gadgets, in a hopeful sign that global demand is picking up ahead of the year-end shopping season.

Many of the island's manufacturers play a key part in the global technology supply chain and have been struggling amid China's slowdown and uncertainties caused by Brexit.

The stronger-than-expected jump also lowered expectations the central bank would have to cut interest rates next week as signs are pointing to improving growth prospects.

"The deterioration is easing. I think it is already enough for the central bank to hold," said Claire Huang, an economist with Societe Generale in Hong Kong, putting the improvement down to Apple's iPhone which has seen some models selling out.

August orders jumped a surprising 8.3 percent from a year earlier, better than a near 1 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll and far better than July's 3.4 percent decline. The total $37.9 billion in orders was the highest in eight months.

"Orders in the next few months will be pretty good," L.J. Lin, an economics ministry official, told a news conference. She estimated September orders could reach $41.5 billion to $43 billion although full-year orders could still decline.

Demand related to mobile gadgets and computers drove gains in August, while Taiwan's key markets of China, the United States and Europe also helped the month's performance.

Taiwan's export orders are seen as a leading indicator for Asia's exports and reflect shipment activity 2-3 months ahead. Traditionally, exports are bigger in the second half of the year due to new product launches before Christmas.

IMPROVING OUTLOOK

Taiwan's government had expected boost from global demand, raising its 2016 GDP outlook last month after cutting the forecast three times in a row.

Economists say there is still a small chance of a rate cut when the central bank meets next Thursday to decide on key rates, which it has cut four times in the last year. The "Apple effect", which took the island's export orders to record highs two years ago, may not be repeated this time.

Viktor Tseng, a mobile phone sales representative in Taipei, doesn't expect demand to pick up strongly because of a new model as the market is saturated with consumers able to purchase cheaper brands with near equal quality and functions.

And price-conscious consumers are a hard bunch to convince.

Tsai Yi-ling, a hospital worker, who owns a Galaxy Note 5 by Samsung Electronics, isn't going to upgrade as the Note 7 has been recalled because the battery is prone to exploding and the new iPhone is too expensive.

"I'm going to use this Note 5 until it breaks down," Tsai said.