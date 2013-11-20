FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Oct export orders rise 3.2 pct y/y, beat forecast
November 20, 2013

Taiwan Oct export orders rise 3.2 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                            OCT     REUTERS POLL    SEPT 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    +3.2        +0.7        +2.01  
 Export orders from China   +3.2                    -6.1   
 Export orders from U.S.    +9.0                    +7.0
 Export orders from Europe  +7.6                   +15.6     
 Export orders from Japan   -1.6                    -1.4
 Export orders from ASEAN   -5.3                    -1.4 
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Michael Gold and Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
