FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan May export orders shrink for 4th straight month
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
June 20, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan May export orders shrink for 4th straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                              MAY     REUTERS POLL   APRIL  
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -0.4       -1.0         -1.10
 Export orders from China    +3.5                    +6.2       
                               
 Export orders from U.S.     +2.9                    +4.9       
             
 Export orders from Europe   -6.8                    -6.7       
             
 Export orders from Japan    -16.5                   -20.0      
            
  
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.