Taiwan June export orders shrink for 5th straight month
#Semiconductors
July 22, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan June export orders shrink for 5th straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June
contracted for a fifth straight month, data from the Ministry of
Economic Affairs showed on Monday.    
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                             JUNE     REUTERS POLL     MAY 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    -3.5        +0.8          -0.4
 Export orders from China   -1.7                      +3.5
 Export orders from U.S.    +2.2                      +2.9
 Export orders Europe       -10.4                     -6.8
 Export orders Japan        -12.8                    -16.5
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

