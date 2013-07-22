Taiwan June export orders shrink for 5th straight month

TAIPEI, July 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June contracted for a fifth straight month, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JUNE REUTERS POLL MAY Export orders (y/y pct) -3.5 +0.8 -0.4 Export orders from China -1.7 +3.5 Export orders from U.S. +2.2 +2.9 Export orders Europe -10.4 -6.8 Export orders Japan -12.8 -16.5 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)