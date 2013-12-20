FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Nov export orders rise 0.8 pct y/y, beat forecasts
December 20, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan Nov export orders rise 0.8 pct y/y, beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                           NOVEMBER    REUTERS POLL   OCTOBER
 Export orders (y/y pct)    +0.8        -1.9           +3.16    
 Export orders from China   -1.3                       +3.2     
                
 Export orders from U.S.    -4.0                       +9.0     
              
 Export orders from Europe  +9.8                       +7.6     
                  
 Export orders from Japan   +6.7                       -1.6     
              
 
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
