Taiwan Jan export orders shrink, worse than forecast
#Semiconductors
February 20, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan Jan export orders shrink, worse than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                            JAN       REUTERS POLL     DEC
 Export orders (y/y pct)    -2.8           +3.3        +7.4
 Export orders from China   -3.9                       +6.9
 Export orders from U.S.    -5.0                       +6.5
 Export orders from Europe  +2.0                       +11.0
 Export orders from Japan   +1.6                       +9.3
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
