FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan May export orders up 4.7 pct, lag forecasts
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 20, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan May export orders up 4.7 pct, lag forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                             MAY     REUTERS POLL      APRIL
 Export orders (y/y pct)     +4.7       +7.04          +8.9
 Export orders from China    +4.2                      +3.9
 Export orders from U.S.     +3.3                      +5.7
 Export orders from Europe   +4.3                      +6.9
 Export orders from Japan    +11.6                     +30.0
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.