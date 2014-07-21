Taiwan June export order growth beats forecasts

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The growth was the biggest since December 2012, the ministry said. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JUNE REUTERS POLL MAY Export orders (y/y pct) +10.6 +6.98 +4.7 Export orders from China +14.5 +4.2 Export orders from U.S. +6.7 +3.3 Export orders from Europe +15.2 +4.3 Export orders from Japan +4.2 +11.6 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)