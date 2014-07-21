FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan June export order growth beats forecasts
July 21, 2014

Taiwan June export order growth beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The growth was the biggest since December 2012, the ministry
said. 
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                            JUNE     REUTERS POLL       MAY
 Export orders (y/y pct)    +10.6       +6.98          +4.7
 Export orders from China   +14.5                      +4.2
 Export orders from U.S.    +6.7                       +3.3
 Export orders from Europe  +15.2                      +4.3
 Export orders from Japan   +4.2                       +11.6
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

