Taiwan Aug export order growth below f'cast, mthly value similar to July
September 22, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan Aug export order growth below f'cast, mthly value similar to July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.

                           AUGUST   REUTERS POLL   JULY 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    +5.2        +7.4       +5.7
 Export orders from China   +2.9                   +9.2
 Export orders from U.S.    +5.1                   +1.5
 Export orders from Europe  +5.5                   +3.2
 Export orders from Japan   +6.9                   +1.9
           
       The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

