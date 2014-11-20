FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan October export order growth twice as fast as expected
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan October export order growth twice as fast as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                           OCTOBER     REUTERS POLL   SEPTEMBER 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    +13.4      +6.56           +12.7
 Export orders from China    +3.0                       +8.6
 Export orders from U.S.    +17.4                      +15.5
 Export orders from Europe  +29.9                      +22.6
 Export orders from Japan    -4.9                       -0.1
       
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

