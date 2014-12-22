FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan November export orders up 6 pct yr/yr; lag f'casts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 22, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan November export orders up 6 pct yr/yr; lag f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders for November, as released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.

The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

NOVEMBER REUTERS POLL OCTOBER Export orders (y/y pct) +6.0 +8.8 +13.4 Export orders from China -3.4 +3.0 Export orders from U.S. +14.2 +17.4 Export orders from Europe +19.3 +29.9 Export orders from Japan -15.2 -4.9

* revised figure

The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.