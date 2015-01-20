FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Dec export order growth slows from Nov, but beats f'casts
January 20, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan Dec export order growth slows from Nov, but beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                             DEC     REUTERS POLL         NOV 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    +4.50      +1.60             +6.0
 Export orders from China   -1.10                        -3.40
 Export orders from U.S.    +12.80                       +14.20
 Export orders from Europe  +9.70                        +19.30
 Export orders from Japan   -11.70                       -15.20
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

