Taiwan January export orders grow 8.1 pct, below forecasts
March 3, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan January export orders grow 8.1 pct, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                           JAN 2015   REUTERS POLL   DEC 2014 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     +8.1     +9.65           +4.5
 Export orders from China    +3.9                     -1.1
 Export orders from U.S.    +24.7                    +12.8
 Export orders from Europe  +16.8                     +9.7
 Export orders from Japan   -22.6                    -11.7
       
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
