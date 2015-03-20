FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan February export orders fall 2.7 pct y/y, sharply below forecast
March 20, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan February export orders fall 2.7 pct y/y, sharply below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
February, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    Economic trends in January and February alone can be
distorted by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holidays.
Taken together, export orders in January and February were up
3.2 percent from a year ago. 
    
                             FEB    REUTERS POLL   JAN 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -2.7     +4.95       +8.1
 Export orders from China    -8.1                 +3.9
 Export orders from U.S.     +9.1                +24.7
 Export orders from Europe   +8.3                +16.8
 Export orders from Japan   -30.5                -22.6
       
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

