Taiwan March export orders expand 1.3 pct y/y, better than f'cast
April 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan March export orders expand 1.3 pct y/y, better than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                              MAR   REUTERS POLL   FEB 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     +1.3      +0.6        -2.7
 Export orders from China    -3.8                  -8.1
 Export orders from U.S.    +16.7                  +9.1
 Export orders from Europe   +9.1                  +8.3
 Export orders from Japan   -22.8                 -30.5
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

