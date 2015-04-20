Taiwan March export orders expand 1.3 pct y/y, better than f'cast

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAR REUTERS POLL FEB Export orders (y/y pct) +1.3 +0.6 -2.7 Export orders from China -3.8 -8.1 Export orders from U.S. +16.7 +9.1 Export orders from Europe +9.1 +8.3 Export orders from Japan -22.8 -30.5 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)