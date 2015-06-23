FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan May export orders fall at fastest pace in over 2 years, worse than f'cast
June 23, 2015

Taiwan May export orders fall at fastest pace in over 2 years, worse than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                             MAY     REUTERS POLL   APRIL 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -5.9     -0.65         -4.0
 Export orders from China   -11.6                  -10.3
 Export orders from U.S.     +5.2                  +14.0
 Export orders from Europe   -1.7                   +5.8
 Export orders from Japan   -23.8                  -29.0
       
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
