FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan August export orders fall for 5th month, worse than expected
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 21, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan August export orders fall for 5th month, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                              AUG     REUTERS POLL       JULY 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -8.3     -4.6              -5.0
 Export orders from China    -14.8                      -14.1
 Export orders from U.S.     +0.6                       +10.9
 Export orders from Europe   -12.1                       -3.3
 Export orders from Japan    -17.1                       -8.8
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.