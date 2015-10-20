FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan September export orders fall, but far less than expected
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan September export orders fall, but far less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                           SEPTEMBER  REUTERS POLL   AUGUST 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -4.5      -12.7          -8.3
 Export orders from China    -9.8                    -14.8
 Export orders from U.S.     +0.6                     +0.6
 Export orders from Europe   +1.8                    -12.1
 Export orders from Japan   -16.7                    -17.1
       
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

