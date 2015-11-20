FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan export orders fell in Oct, orders from China, Japan sharply down
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan export orders fell in Oct, orders from China, Japan sharply down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                             OCT    REUTERS POLL       SEPT 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    -5.3     -5.82             -4.5
 Export orders from China   -10.6                      -9.8
 Export orders from U.S.    +5.6                       +0.6
 Export orders from Europe  -2.1                       +1.8
 Export orders from Japan   -24.4                      -16.7
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/
    
    
T8N12X005
    

 (Reporting by JR Wu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
