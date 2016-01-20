FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Dec export order slump worse than expected
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 20, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan Dec export order slump worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    For full-year 2015, orders fell 4.4 percent, marking its
worst annual percentage slide since 2009, when orders contracted
8.33 percent.  
    Order value dropped to $451.8 billion from $472.8 billion in
2014.
       
                             DEC     REUTERS POLL        NOV 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    -12.3     -8.0              -6.3
 Export orders from China   -8.8                        -4.9
 Export orders from U.S.    -8.1                        +0.1
 Export orders from Europe  -23.4                       -7.4
 Export orders from Japan   -27.4                       -28.9   
   
    * revised figure
    
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/
    
    


 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
