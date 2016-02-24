FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Jan export orders slump 12.4 pct, worse than expected
February 24, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan Jan export orders slump 12.4 pct, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders in January
fell 12.4 percent, much worse than expected, data released by
the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday showed.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology products.
    
                           JAN 2016     REUTERS POLL   DEC 2015 
 Export orders (y/y pct)    -12.4       -9.8           -12.3
 Export orders from China   -11.9                       -8.8
 Export orders from U.S.     -9.5                       -8.1
 Export orders from Europe  -18.0                      -23.4
 Export orders from Japan   -24.2                      -27.4
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and KIm Coghill)

