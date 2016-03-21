FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Feb export orders fall 7.4 pct, less than expected
March 21, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan Feb export orders fall 7.4 pct, less than expected

TAIPEI, March 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
February, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
 
                                FEB     REUTERS POLL        JAN     
  Export orders (y/y pct)      -7.4      -9.95            -12.4
  Export orders from China    -12.1                       -11.9
  Export orders from U.S.      -4.5                        -9.5
  Export orders from Europe    -1.1                       -18.0
  Export orders from Japan    -26.1                       -24.2
      
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
