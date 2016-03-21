Taiwan Feb export orders fall 7.4 pct, less than expected

TAIPEI, March 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for February, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. FEB REUTERS POLL JAN Export orders (y/y pct) -7.4 -9.95 -12.4 Export orders from China -12.1 -11.9 Export orders from U.S. -4.5 -9.5 Export orders from Europe -1.1 -18.0 Export orders from Japan -26.1 -24.2 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)