Taiwan March export orders fall for 12th month, but less than expected
April 20, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Taiwan March export orders fall for 12th month, but less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  MARCH    REUTERS POLL    FEBRUARY
     Export orders (y/y pct)       -4.7    -8.65            -7.4
     Export orders from China      -7.5                    -12.1
     Export orders from U.S.       -2.2                     -4.5
     Export orders from Europe     -4.1                     -1.1
     Export orders from Japan     -26.0                    -26.1
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

