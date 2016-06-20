FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan May export orders fall as expected, declines in key markets narrow
June 20, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan May export orders fall as expected, declines in key markets narrow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  MAY      REUTERS POLL    APRIL
     Export orders (y/y pct)       -5.8    -5.85           -11.1
     Export orders from China      -6.4                    -10.9
     Export orders from U.S.       -4.0                    -11.4
     Export orders from Europe     -4.9                    -15.0
     Export orders from Japan     -26.7                    -25.3
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
