a year ago
Taiwan June export orders fall again, but less than expected
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan June export orders fall again, but less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JUNE     REUTERS POLL    MAY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -2.4     -4.75           -5.8
     Export orders from China     -2.4                     -6.4
     Export orders from U.S.      +1.2                     -4.0
     Export orders from Europe    +3.2                     -4.9
     Export orders from Japan     -16.4                    -26.7
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/      

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
