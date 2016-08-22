FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan July export orders fall for 16th month, worse than expected
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 22, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan July export orders fall for 16th month, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for July,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JULY     REUTERS POLL    JUNE
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -3.4     -1.14           -2.40
     Export orders from China     +0.7                     -2.40
     Export orders from U.S.      -1.6                     +1.20
     Export orders from Europe    -3.8                     +3.20
     Export orders from Japan     -19.7                    -16.4
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/


 (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

