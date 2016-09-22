FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan August export orders jump 8.3 pct y/y, beat forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 22, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan August export orders jump 8.3 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  AUGUST   REUTERS POLL    JULY
     Export orders (y/y pct)       +8.3    +0.99            -3.4
     Export orders from China     +12.8                     +0.7
     Export orders from U.S.      +15.1                     -1.6
     Export orders from Europe     +5.6                     -3.8
     Export orders from Japan      -9.5                    -19.7
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.