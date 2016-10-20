FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Taiwan's Sept export orders grow faster than f'cast
October 20, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan's Sept export orders grow faster than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  SEPT     REUTERS POLL    AUGUST
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +3.9     +1.83           +8.3
     Export orders from China     +3.7                     +12.8
     Export orders from U.S.      +12.9                    +15.1
     Export orders from Europe    +1.8                     +5.6
     Export orders from Japan     -14.9                    -9.5
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/


 (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

