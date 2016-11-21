FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan Oct export order growth slows to 0.3 pct y/y, sharply below f'cast
November 21, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan Oct export order growth slows to 0.3 pct y/y, sharply below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  OCTOBER  REUTERS POLL    SEPTEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)       +0.3    +3.35            +3.9
     Export orders from China      +7.4                     +3.7
     Export orders from U.S.       -1.3                    +12.9
     Export orders from Europe     +1.8                     +1.8
     Export orders from Japan     -13.1                    -14.9
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/
    

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

