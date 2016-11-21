Taiwan Oct export order growth slows to 0.3 pct y/y, sharply below f'cast

TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCTOBER REUTERS POLL SEPTEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) +0.3 +3.35 +3.9 Export orders from China +7.4 +3.7 Export orders from U.S. -1.3 +12.9 Export orders from Europe +1.8 +1.8 Export orders from Japan -13.1 -14.9 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)