8 months ago
Taiwan Nov export orders rise for 4th month, beat forecast
December 20, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan Nov export orders rise for 4th month, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  NOVEMBER  REUTERS POLL  OCTOBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)       +7.0     +5.0           +0.3
     Export orders from China     +12.0                    +7.4
     Export orders from U.S.      +10.1                    -1.3
     Export orders from Europe     +3.5                    +1.8
     Export orders from Japan      -0.4                   -13.1
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

