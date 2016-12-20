Taiwan Nov export orders rise for 4th month, beat forecast

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. NOVEMBER REUTERS POLL OCTOBER Export orders (y/y pct) +7.0 +5.0 +0.3 Export orders from China +12.0 +7.4 Export orders from U.S. +10.1 -1.3 Export orders from Europe +3.5 +1.8 Export orders from Japan -0.4 -13.1 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)