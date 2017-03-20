FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Taiwan Feb export orders rise 22 pct y/y, beat forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 20, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan Feb export orders rise 22 pct y/y, beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
February rose 22 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of
Economic Affairs said on Monday.
    For January-February, orders were up 12.7 percent from the
same period a year earlier, the data showed. 
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  FEBRUARY  REUTERS POLL  JANUARY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +22.0     +15.8         +5.2
     Export orders from China     +40.5                   +5.5
     Export orders from U.S.      +21.1                   +4.8
     Export orders from Europe    +12.9                   +8.3
     Export orders from Japan     +23.6                   +5.3
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.