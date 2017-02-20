FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Jan export orders rise for 6th straight month; slightly below f'cast
February 20, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan Jan export orders rise for 6th straight month; slightly below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JAN 2017  REUTERS   DEC 2016
                                            POLL      
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +5.2      +6.65     +6.3
     Export orders from China     +5.5                +11.2
     Export orders from U.S.      +4.8                +8.7
     Export orders from Europe    +8.3                +7.9
     Export orders from Japan     +5.3                -2.6
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

