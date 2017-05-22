TAIPEI, May 22 Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y pct) +7.4 +14.05 +12.3 Export orders from China +13.8 +19.9 Export orders from U.S. +6.0 +15.4 Export orders from Europe +19.0 +3.8 Export orders from Japan +7.6 +16.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)