FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Taiwan June export orders rise 13 pct y/y, beat forecasts
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Politics
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 20, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 3 hours ago

Taiwan June export orders rise 13 pct y/y, beat forecasts

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JUNE    REUTERS POLL    MAY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +13.0   +7.55           +9.1
     Export orders from China     +17.3                   +14.5
     Export orders from U.S.      +13.1                   +10.2
     Export orders from Europe    +13.8                   +15.3
     Export orders from Japan     +19.7                   +19.2
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.