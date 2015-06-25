UPDATE 2-Taiwan holds interest rate steady despite export weakness

(Adds interest rate outlook)

By Liang-Sa Loh and J.R. Wu

TAIPEI, June 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday after its quarterly policy meeting, citing the need to support financial stability and prices and help economic growth.

The decision, which was as expected, means the trade reliant economy will continue an accommodative stance in monetary policy but may have to look to fiscal and structural steps to bolster domestic growth.

Like much of Asia, Taiwan is struggling to overhaul an economic model based on exports as it confronts a patchy global recovery.

“In exports, everyone is doing poorly,” said Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan during a news briefing after the policy meeting. “Taiwan still is competitive” against main rival South Korea, Perng said. The two compete in tech exports.

Unable to do much more for exporters through its monetary policy, the central bank kept discount rate - the rate at which the central bank lends to financial institutions mainly for short term purposes - at 1.875 percent, where it has been since July 2011.

Many economists expect Taiwan’s key policy rate will remain unchanged this year given the global uncertainties.

Perng said he expected Taiwan’s very low core inflation to nudge upward slightly in the second half of the year. The central bank expects the core consumer price index to rise 0.81 percent in 2015.

During the first five months of the year, the overall CPI had fallen 0.66 percent. Perng said the price falls were no cause for worry as they reflected weak oil prices rather than the state of domestic demand.

Many expect Taiwan’s interest rate moves to track those of the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the Fed’s decision is one of many factors for Taiwan to consider, he said.

CURRENCY

External demand for the island’s signature tech goods has been slipping, leading some analysts to call for a further depreciation of Taiwan’s currency.

Perng didn’t address these calls directly but noted that if foreign-exchange swings are too volatile the bank will continue to step in to to maintain the “dynamic stability” of the currency.

“Demand and supply determines the New Taiwan Dollar,” Perng said.

The central bank has been managing daily currency movements, while increasing checks on capital flows during the past two months.

Taiwan’s statistics agency said in late May it expects gross domestic product to expand 3.28 percent for this year, cutting the outlook from a previous 3.78 percent estimate.

The M2 broad money supply has been growing near the 6.5 percent upper end of the central bank’s range target.

Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford said earlier this month that government investment spending should increase next year as part of an expansionary fiscal policy to boost economic growth.

Perng supported this idea but said Taiwan’s low tax revenue would limit any such policy. (Writing by J.R. Wu and Michael Gold; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)