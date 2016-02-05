FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Taiwan cenbank lowers OMO rate for 14-day negotiable CD
February 5, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan cenbank lowers OMO rate for 14-day negotiable CD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* OMO rate for 14-day negotiable CD lowered to 0.26 pct

* Adjustment follows cut in overnight interbank rate

* May precede cut to policy rate (Adds details on recent rate moves)

TAIPEI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank lowered the rate on one of its open market operation rates on Friday, a week after it guided the overnight interbank rate down.

The 14-day negotiable certificate of deposit, which will be issued on Feb. 16, was lowered to 0.26 percent, from 0.29 percent, the central bank said.

“This was an adjustment to market rates after the recent adjustment to the overnight interbank rate,” said a central bank official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The cut to the central bank’s open market operation rates could indicate policymakers are preparing to again lower policy rates amid weak economic growth prospects.

In a special trading session last Saturday, the central bank guided the overnight interbank rate lower.

The last time the central bank began guiding market rates down, it followed the moves by cutting the official policy rate in late September.

The central bank again cut the discount rate in late December, but it had not guided market rates lower beforehand.

Taiwan’s financial markets are closed next week and trading will resume on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
