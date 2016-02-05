Taiwan cenbank lowers OMO rate for 14-day negotiable CD

TAIPEI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank lowered the rate on one of its open market operation rates on Friday, a week after it guided the overnight interbank rate down.

The 14-day negotiable certificate of deposit, which will be issued on Feb. 16, was lowered to 0.26 percent, from 0.29 percent, the central bank said.

“This was an adjustment to market rates after the recent adjustment to the overnight interbank rate,” said a central bank official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Taiwan’s financial markets are closed next week and resume trade on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes)