TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan said on Thursday it is
planning a stimulus package of T$882.4 biillion ($29 billion)
over eight years to boost the island's export-driven economy.
The package, which is subject to legislative approval, is
expected to have limited impact on the economic growth, Premier
Lin Chuan told reporters in a briefing.
In a bid to rebalance the trade-reliant economy which is
vulnerable to protectionist concerns from the United States,
Taiwan is looking for domestic drivers that dovetail with
President Tsai Ing-wen's push to roll out green energy, improved
utilities, better transport and telecommunications networks, and
innovative technology.
