Taiwan may exempt some foreign investors from planned stocks tax

TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - A Taiwan tax reform panel believes some foreign institutional investors should be exempt from a planned tax on stock investment gains, discussion of which has spooked investors and triggered a plunge in the local market.

In a statement late on Thursday, the finance ministry said the panel “had achieved a high level of consensus” that foreign institutional investors without a permanent presence in Taiwan should be exempt from any tax. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading in Taiwan.

The panel was set up as part of broader reform plans by the government in the wake of pledges to address the growing rich-poor gap. The first item on its agenda was a capital gains tax that may include a tax on gains from stock investments.

The panel will send a proposal to the cabinet on a capital gains tax within a month.

The uncertainty over whether the tax will be implemented has sent the benchmark TAIEX index down 5 percent over the last five sessions, upsetting investors already nervous over a slow global recovery.

“One-third of the profits we’ve earned in the past three months has gone in the last three sessions,” said Alex Hu, vice president of Mega Securities’ proprietary trading department.

“The government should remove the uncertainty very soon.”

“The uncertainty over the tax is causing panic among investors,” said Yu Rayming, chief investment officer of Prudential’s asset management arm in Taipei.

“Stock valuations have come down to a reasonable level, about 15 times PE, but it’s hard to say how much further stocks will fall.”

Taiwan tried to impose a similar tax on stocks gains in 1988, but the announcement of the plan triggered a 33 percent plunge in the market over 19 consecutive sessions and the idea was shelved.

In an attempt to soothe concerns, the finance ministry told investors last week not to fret too much about the discussions over the tax, saying that it may not ultimately come to pass.

Currently, Taiwan puts a 3 percent tax on all equity transactions. Income from the transaction tax last year was T$94 billion ($3.18 billion) according to ministry figures. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)