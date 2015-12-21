FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Nov export orders fall 6.3 pct y/y, worse than expected
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan Nov export orders fall 6.3 pct y/y, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                           NOVEMBER     REUTERS POLL   OCTOBER 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -6.3         -5.68        -5.3
 Export orders from China    -4.9                     -10.6
 Export orders from U.S.     +0.1                      +5.6
 Export orders from Europe   -7.4                      -2.1
 Export orders from Japan   -28.9                     -24.4
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
