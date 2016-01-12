UPDATE 1-Taiwan c.bank readies $170 mln in U.S. cash ahead of polls - sources

* Taiwan central bank prepares for surging dollar demand - sources

* Election time usually prompts spike in greenback demand

* Taiwan expected to vote in independence-leaning president (Adds forex deposit data, context.)

By Liang-Sa Loh

TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank has prepared around $170 million in U.S. dollar cash in the event election changes bring about a surge in greenback demand from the island’s residents, three people familiar with the matter said.

Taiwan votes for a new president and parliament on Saturday in which the main opposition independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is likely to take power.

A few big state-backed commercial banks, including Mega International Commercial Bank, part of Mega Financial Holding Co , and Bank of Taiwan, were asked by the central bank in recent weeks to buy U.S. dollars in cash from designated foreign exchange banks under “project import”, the people told Reuters.

The daily stock of U.S. dollar cash is usually two to three million dollars, but has recently spiked to around $50 million to $70 million, they said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“In response to the business environment and circumstances recently, we have prepared a bit more cash in U.S. dollars,” one of the people said.

“ATMs will be covered and customers can withdraw (U.S. dollars) if there is a need in the ATM.”

Another person said the central bank had told banks the preparations were being carried out due to “election factors”.

Bank of Taiwan said in a statement that it had prepared sufficient cash to meet business needs.

Market participants said the central bank has regularly imported additional U.S. dollars during election periods. People in Taiwan had rushed for U.S. dollars in 1996, when the island’s first direct presidential election prompted China to launch live fire test missiles into the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s central bank declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s Communists. Taiwan has been self-ruled since then, but Beijing regards the island as a renegade province to be taken back by force if necessary.

On Saturday, the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen, the presidential frontrunner, is expected to win the presidency against two rivals.

According to central bank data, the annual growth in foreign exchange deposits surged 44 percent in 1996, the year of the first presidential election, and jumped 80 percent in 2000, when the DPP took power for the first time under Chen Shui-bian.

Taiwan’s efforts to the ensure stability in its financial system amid the most recent global market turmoil have also included intervention in its equity market.

The chief of the government’s T$500 billion national stability fund, which has a mandate to support the domestic stock market in times of unexpected volatility, has said the fund will remain in the market through Friday, the last trading day before Taiwan’s national election. (Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)