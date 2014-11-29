REFILE-UPDATE 1-Candidate backed by pro-independence party claims victory in Taipei mayor race

(Changes headline)

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - An independent candidate backed by Taiwan’s opposition, pro-independence party on Saturday claimed victory in local elections as the next mayor of Taipei, breaking the ruling party’s 16-year hold on the island’s capital.

The win by Ko Wen-je, 55, a trauma surgeon, is a setback for the ruling Kuomintang (KMT) ahead of a presidential election in less than two years. Ko defeated KMT candidate Sean Lien, the son of a wealthy, politically-connected family.

The race for the mayor’s job had been widely interpreted as a test of confidence in the China-friendly government of Taiwan President Ma Ying-Jeou.

“Professor Ko will deliver his acceptance speech,” Liu Shi-chung, a media liaison for Ko’s campaign, told Reuters. Ko will give his speech at 1130 GMT, Liu said.

Every Taiwan president has been a former mayor of Taipei after the island introduced direct presidential elections in 1996.

“We congratulate Mr Ko,” Lien said in his concession speech. “I‘m sorry I didn’t win this election.”

Taiwan citizens went to the polls to elect mayors and councillors for a record 11,130 seats across the island.

The final results, which have yet to be confirmed by the Central Election Commission, are expected from 1200 GMT.