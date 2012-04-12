FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan to raise electricity price by up to 35 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan to raise electricity price by up to 35 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Thursday that state-owned Taipower will raise electricity prices by as much as 35 percent following a surge in global crude prices and to curb mounting losses at the utility.

Taipower faces losses of this year of some T$100 billion ($3.4 billion), a company source told Reuters in February, and may delay some non-urgent capital spending as it taps financial markets for cash to fund operations.

The economy ministry said in a statement it will allow Taipower to hike prices for industrial use by 35 percent, residential tariffs by 16.9 percent, and commercial rates by 30 percent.

The hike, to be effective May 15, exceeded rates proposed by Taipower this week. [ID:nL3E8F93YL.

The rise in electricity rates, following a steep hike in fuel prices, will put further pressure on Taiwan’s inflation rate. Central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said the island’s consumer price index will be below 2 percent this year, a local newspaper reported, compared with 1.21 percent in March.

The government lifted petrol prices by an average of 10.7 percent in early April.

The economics ministry estimated the petrol price rise, the second biggest ever, would raise the consumer price index this year by 0.37 percentage point and cut GDP growth by 0.22 percentage point. (Reporting by Argin Chang; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.