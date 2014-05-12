FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan trading platform to sign yuan-exchange deal with Eurex by year-end
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 12, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan trading platform to sign yuan-exchange deal with Eurex by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Gre Tai Securities Market will by the end of this year sign a deal with the Eurex Exchange to provide cross-border exchange services in Chinese yuan-denominated bonds, Gre Tai representatives said on Monday.

The deal will allow European and Taiwan firms to offer bonds denominated in Chinese yuan on the other’s territory and trade such financial products between the two regions. The Gre Tai representatives did not specify when such trading would begin.

Gre Tai chairman Soushan Wu said that among all the markets issuing yuan-denominated bonds, Taiwan is the only one that boasts a trade surplus with the mainland, giving firms here a potentially large pool of yuan-denominated financial products for them to trade overseas.

Financial sector ties between Taiwan and mainland China have grown rapidly. Upto now, Taiwan has issued 12.1 billion yuan ($1.94 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bonds, also known as Formosa bonds, though it distantly trails other off-shore financial centres, Hong Kong, London and Singapore, in total volume. ($1=6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.