Taiwan fin min says value of exports slipped in early Nov y/y

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance minister said on Wednesday the value of the island’s exports in the first two weeks in November declined slightly from a year ago.

Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford told Reuters on the sidelines of a parliament meeting that export values dropped at most 5 percent in the first half of the month.

Later on Wednesday, Taiwan is expected to report that export orders increased, year-on-year, for a fourth straight month in October.