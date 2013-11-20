FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan fin min says value of exports slipped in early Nov y/y
November 20, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan fin min says value of exports slipped in early Nov y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance minister said on Wednesday the value of the island’s exports in the first two weeks in November declined slightly from a year ago.

Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford told Reuters on the sidelines of a parliament meeting that export values dropped at most 5 percent in the first half of the month.

Later on Wednesday, Taiwan is expected to report that export orders increased, year-on-year, for a fourth straight month in October.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
